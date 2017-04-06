Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has lauded the Chinese diplomatic and materialistic support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said this while talking to a high level Chinese delegation headed by Chairman of National Committee of Chinese Peoples' Political Consultative Conference Yu Zhengsheng in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said close cooperation between the two Parliaments will contribute towards further strengthening the friendly relations between Pakistan and China.

Warmly welcoming the Chairman and the delegation members to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the visit will establish institutional linkages between the Parliaments of Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its related projects symbolize the people-centric approach of the two countries and their resolve for regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister said the upcoming "Belt and Road Forum" being held in China next month would provide an excellent opportunity for discussing important areas of connectivity, infrastructure, trade, finance, people-to-people exchanges and think-tanks cooperation between Pakistan, China and the whole world community.

On the occasion, Yu Zhengsheng thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded by Pakistan to the delegation. He expressed the hope that Parliamenta