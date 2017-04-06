SARGODHA - PML-Q senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that the present rulers are not doing any projects to generate electricity but making money and they have also committed economic murder of the farmers by not constructing the Kalabagh Dam.

Addressing a grand and enthusiastic Workers Convention in Sargodha on Wednesday, he said that with the support of the people we will construct Kalabagh Dam if voted to power. He said that instead of Rs 16 per unit electricity, we will give electricity at the rate of Rs 3 per unit to the people of the country.

He further said that after construction of the Dam Sindh will get sweet water while Punjab will get water after Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces and we will also remove water tussle among the provinces.

Nawaz Sharif goes abroad for treatment after winning elections twice from Sargodha and in the District Headquarters Hospital 100 new born children have died due to non-availability of incubators, he said.

He said that PML-Q govt had constructed agriculture university and medical college in Sargodha now we will construct such cardiology hospital that Nawaz Sharif also gets treated here.

Talking about his 36 years long association with late Anwar Ali Cheema, Ch Parvez Elahi paid rich tributes to him and said that the works which Anwar Ali Cheema had done, all members of Assembly from Sargodha cannot do that in 20 years even, such a big gathering here today is ample proof of his unforgettable services and peoples love for Aamir Sultan and Muneeb Sultan.

He said that previously we had provided education and medicines free and abolished tax on five marla land now we will give free education upto BA. He expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over loss of 22 precious lives in Sargodha tragedy and six in Lahore blast. Ch Parvez Elahi stated that we do not do politics but serve the people, you make PML-Q victorious once again and the country will become prosperous.

He said that despite all tall claims of the present rulers the country is still facing worst ever electricity loadshedding while government hospitals and educational institutions are in bad condition.

The Prime Minister is issuing heath card but where the poor patients should go with the health card, he added.

Dolphin Force of Shehbaz Sharif itself is looting the people while all our projects of public welfare and service including 1122 are still running even today, he said.

He said that both the brothers are making electricity by merely talking for last nine years but the electricity does not come just by talking as the rulers are engaged in making money and not electricity.

He said that so far 9.5 billion dollars have sunk in 8 flop electricity projects while misappropriating billions in every project.

He asked the people to vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Q and get rid of oppressive rulers.

Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the ruling party had got our banners and posters removed overnight as love for Anwar Ali Cheema and Ch Parvez Elahi in the hearts of the people will not be reduced in any manner.

Govt is afraid that time is running out of their hands, he added.

On this occasion, Aamir Sultan Cheema presented welcome address and Ch Muneeb Sultan Cheema greeted the honoured guests whereas Muhammad Ali Gujjar and Malik Shakeel Sikander presented report about performance of PML-Q Sargodha while on the stage were seated Ch Zaheeruddin, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Dr Azeemuddin Lakhvi, Abdul Qayyum, Sajida Sarfaraz, Zulfiqar Pappan and other Muslim League leaders.

Workers Convention was participated by thousands of workers including youth, farmers, women and ulema wings workers.

All of them had come in processions chanting slogans enthusiastically throughout the convention proceedings of “Long Live” Ch Shujaat Hussain, Ch Parvez Elahi late Ch Anwar Ali Cheema, Ch Aamir Sultan Cheema and Moonis Elahi.

Posters carrying photographs of PML-Q leaders were hung in all crossings and main roads of Sargodha City.

When Ch Parvez Elahi came on the stage for speech, the participants stood up in front of their seats and kept chanting loud slogans for quite some time.