KASUR - Like other parts of Punjab province, unscheduled power outages have returned to Kasur district, impacting routine life adversely.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that the Lesco has started conducting 12-hour loadshedding in urban areas of the district. They said that the situation in rural areas is worse where 16-hour loadshedding is being conducted. They said that the power outages are causing difficulty for students and the government employees in carrying out their study and official works. Similarly, the power cuts have also created shortage of water and people are unable to carry out their daily chores at homes. They said that the small industrialists and powerloom workers are worst hit of the outages who, they said, have been demanding the government to save them from collapse.

They demanded the government to take effective steps for the uninterrupted power supply.

On the other side, citizens are faced with problems in getting their documents authorised as 12 newly-formed union councils have not been provided computer codes and security forms by Nadra.

During a survey, residents of the UCs told this correspondent that their areas have not been provided security forms and computer codes by Nadra. Due to non-existence of the forms and the codes, residents are facing problems in getting birth certificates of their children. Similarly, they are also helpless to make their necessary documents certified.

They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to order the officials concerned to provide security forms and computer codes to the UCs so that residents could get birth certificates and their other documents authorised.

10 WHEAT CENTRES IN SIALKOT: The district administration has established 10 official wheat procurement centres across Sialkot district.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, while reviewing the arrangements made for the wheat procurement, said that the Food Department will purchase as many as 16,4000 bags of wheat directly from growers and farmers at all the ten official wheat procurement centres established in Sialkot district’s all four - Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

The DC also ordered early provision of gunny bags and all other related facilities to wheat growers and farmers at the procurement centres.