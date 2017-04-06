Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) is all geared up against Sindh government over the unavailability of civic amenities in the province, said Mustafa Kamal today.

Addressing a press conference Thursday afternoon, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal said, “Either this campaign will bear fruit or we lose lives to this end.”

Lashing out at Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), Kamal said Muttahida took mandate in 2008 and joined hands with the Sindh government led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“The MQM raised voice against the PPP overnight and the very other morning they were ordered from London to welcome Rehman Malik.”

“MQM leaders were directed to hold press conference with the harshest possible overtones against the PPP.”

Kamal claimed the heaps of problems in the mega city were caused by the MQM. “Your house caught fire from the flame of your own lamp,” he added.