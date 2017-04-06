The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released details of assets of major political parties in the country.

The ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had an annual income of Rs 16.5million and expenditures of over Rs40 million. The assets of PPP were just Rs4.9 million. The party, however, had transferred Rs100 million to Peoples Party Parliamentarians.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) owns assets worth Rs150 million. The party spent Rs364.2 million in 2015 and has Rs119 million in its account.

The assets of MQM Pakistan are worth over Rs47.5 million and it collected Rs230 million as funds. The party spent over Rs250 million in 2015.

The net worth of assets belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is Rs100 million and that of PML-Q is Rs50 million.