ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday in a letter written to the chief of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked about the details of the investigations conducted so far in the Asghar Khan case — the matter that involved dolling out millions of rupees to politicians allegedly by the ISI.

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry in a letter written to the FIA Director-General, Amlaish Khan, has requested the agency to provide details of the investigations as Supreme Court in its detailed verdict, announced in November 2012, had ordered it to probe the Asghar Khan case.

The case allegedly involves distribution of millions of rupees to politicians by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to prevent the PPP from winning the elections in 1990.

The name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also among the accused politicians.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry in its 141-page detailed verdict had asked the FIA to probe the issue.

“Legal proceedings shall be initiated against the politicians, who allegedly have received donations to spend on election campaigns in the general elections of 1990, therefore, transparent investigations on the criminal side shall be initiated by the FIA against all of them and if sufficient evidence is collected, they shall be set up to face the trial, according to law,” PTI quotes one part of the judgement in its letter.

The letter states that as more than four years had passed since the SC gave the judgment, the FIA should inform, in larger public interest, that what steps were taken to implement the decision.

“What steps the FIA have taken so far to implement the decision and what measures have been taken to investigate the case,” the letter says.

Similarly, whether some investigation committee was formed to launch the probe and what are the terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee.

The letter further asks as to what the composition of that committee was and what the latest update on the investigations is.

Chaudhry has asked the DG FIA that how many accused politicians were investigated in the case and whether Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was investigated or not.

The PTI has asked the FIA that a contempt of court case could be filed against the agency for not implementing upon the decision in letter and spirit.