Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri said Punjab should have a ‘Waziristan-like’ military operation.

Yesterday a census team was attacked in a suicide attack on Lahore’s Bedian Road which resulted in six people’s death – four security personnel and two census officials.

Qadri raised his concerns regarding the security conditions and safety of people.

“For how long will the nation continue to bury its children? Who is not letting military operation be carried out in Punjab? #LahoreBlast”

He also said that condemnation statements would not end terrorism.

“Terrorism would not end through vows & condemnatory statements. A Waziristan-like op will have to be launched in Punjab for this purpose.”

After the Charing Cross attack in Lahore on February 13, military operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched throughout Pakistan, including Punjab.