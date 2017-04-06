AHMEDPUR EAST - Rescue 1122 has responded 9,500 emergency calls and provided on the spot medical help to 3,919 victims of different incidents since its inception in Ahmedpur East on March 23, 2014.

To a question, Ejaz Hussein said that the rescue has also launched its Patients Referral Service in Ahmedpur East under which 4,169 patients have been benefited.