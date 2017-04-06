BAHAWALNAGAR - PTI South Punjab Secretary General Auon Abbas Bappi visited the office of his party here on Tuesday as the party workers are facing differences at the district and tehsil levels.

He directed the party workers and leaders to expedite the mass contact campaign and convey the party massage to voters. He also met with the angry workers of PTI Bahawalnagar.

He met with Awais Asghar, tehsil president of PTI Bahawalnagar, at Madina Town, Col (r) Ahmad Zia, former district naib nazim, at PTI election office on Qasim Road and discussed party matters. He held a meeting of the popular social activist of the area and former PTI leader Muddasir Ali Khan in his office at Jinnah Colony.