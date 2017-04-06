ISLAMABAD - Some unknown persons on Tuesday picked former advisor to Sindh government Nawab Ali Leghari from Swan Garden here.

According to an FIR registered with the Lohi Bher police station on the complaint of one of his cousins Ramzan Leghari, some unknown persons reached his house in G-Block, Swan Garden on Tuesday midnight and put Leghari in their vehicle and fled away. “Some individuals in a black Toyota Vigo, claiming to be government employees, bundled the former adviser from his residence into their vehicle, after checking his identity card,” he said in the application. The police said that the accused and the motive behind the crime are still unknown. Sources in the police said the CCTV footage of the Safe City Project from the area would be checked to gain clues towards Leghari's recovery. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Khanna police have found a new-born baby from the area of Shakrial. Some unknown persons have thrown the baby into garbage dump.

Police have taken custody of the baby and started investigation into the matter.