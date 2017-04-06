ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has planned seven capacity building courses and four staff development courses for its officials to ensure working quality and to improve performance.

The training in Information Technology and understanding of the Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is also part of these courses.

This was disclosed in a meeting to review progress on the training plan for 96 newly recruited investigation officers (IOs) of NAB on merit through the National Testing Service (NTS).

NAB Training & Research (T&R) Division director general (DG) gave the NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry a detailed presentation on the training programme of Basic Induction Course (IBIC-VIII)-2017 planned for newly recruited IOs.

He informed that the recruitment process for IOs had been completed, while offer letters have been issued to them to join the training programme from April 17.

The Training and Research (T&R) Division has accordingly planned an Investigator’s Basic Induction Course (IBIC-VIII) 2017 which would be conducted at the Police Training College in Sihala.

The T&R director general further said that as per NAB chairman’s directions, previous course contents had been circulated to all regional and divisional wings of NAB for their comments and feedback. Based on the feedback, the course had been readjusted on modern lines while necessary adjustments had been incorporated within eight training modules such as law enforcement, government working, law, investigation, white collar crimes, awareness and prevention regime and study visits.

A standardised syllabus for all IOs for their capacity building courses had been formulated to ensure quality and uniformity which would help NAB achieve standard application of SOPs, laws and rules.

After completing their five-months-long training programme, a written test will be conducted.

Apart from training newly recruited IOs, refresher training courses have also been planned which will be held for two weeks on part time basis to ensure 100 per cent participation and to minimise disturbance in routine activities of IOs.

Chairing the meeting, Chaudhry said that NAB accords high priority to the training of its IOs and prosecutors to develop their capacity and enhance practical and productive efforts.

The chairman said that NAB has been assigned a major responsibility of eradicating corruption and corrupt practices from the country and bringing the guilty to book.