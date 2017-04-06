Pakistan test team cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq announced his retirement from international cricket today. And his fans, cricket lovers and followers reacted on social media.
Here are some of them:
For many his push-ups were best memory:
My fav misbah moments are push ups in eng series & snatching helmet from sohaib to field on silly point. #MISBAH— Naveed Athar Mazari (@naveedamazari) April 6, 2017
Journey from Tuk Tuk to legend:
He is tuk tuk at start..— ☆Cheeeeeta Khan(SK)☆ (@Raaaj_Official) April 6, 2017
But now he is a legend ????#Misbah
The world mocked him as Tuk Tuk but he proved his worth through his persistence and hardwork. Salute to one of the finest batsman !!#Misbah pic.twitter.com/1IpIVAE19m— YoungThug ???? (@Saadii_12) April 6, 2017
The Silent guardian:
The Silent Guardian - #Misbah will play his last Test series against West Indies https://t.co/VobJl2kHBJ pic.twitter.com/M2StgRZmuT— Ujalay_2 (@Ujalay_2) April 5, 2017
The one who saved Pakistan from drowning many times— روحان خان ???? (@Roni_khan13) April 6, 2017
Your services will be always remembered #Misbah
#ThankyouMisbah
Misbah Ul Haq announces his retirement from test cricket after #WIvPAK series. the captain who will always remember #ThankYouMisbah #Misbah— Ubaid Awan (@UbaidAwan) April 6, 2017
#Misbah Thanks captain— Aizaz Ali ???????? (@aizazal42799264) April 6, 2017
Gentlemen of game of gentlemen
Gentleman's game to miss A true gentleman #misbah #cricket— Irshad Ali (@irshadaajnews) April 6, 2017
Taking Team to Top:
Thanks for making us NO 1 #Misbah— JavidKhan (@JKM_PTI) April 6, 2017
The best captain:
The best Test captain Pakistan cricket team ever had. #ThankYouMisbah #Misbah pic.twitter.com/htSewUnYGy— Shahrukh (@Shahrukhmirzaa) April 6, 2017
In my eyes #Misbah is the best captain & leader off time in Pakistan cricket history & cool man Fantastic carrer #ThankuMisbah #cricket— #WIvPAK #IPL2017 (@ScorerHome) April 6, 2017
#Misbah— Az Afridi (@azafridi07) April 6, 2017
You are the Best Test #Kaptaan Pakistan.
You served Pakistan. Proud of you.
@captainmisbahpk best captain of 10's era. #MISBAH— Zaid Suhail (@MZSRKPYZ) April 6, 2017
I knew the day was near he has done his job.He should go out with a bang. The greatest test captain of #Pak #KingMisbah #misbah— mohid pirzada (@PirzadaMohid) April 6, 2017
And reaction of most of us
Wait...What?...Nooo ????????#Misbah— Areeba Chaudhry (@areeba_chaudhry) April 6, 2017