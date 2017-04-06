Pakistan test team cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq announced his retirement from international cricket today. And his fans, cricket lovers and followers reacted on social media. 

Here are some of them:

For many his push-ups were best memory:


Journey from Tuk Tuk to legend:



The Silent guardian:


#ThankyouMisbah

Gentlemen of game of gentlemen

Taking Team to Top:


The best captain:







And reaction of most of us