Pakistan test team cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq announced his retirement from international cricket today. And his fans, cricket lovers and followers reacted on social media.

Here are some of them:

For many his push-ups were best memory:

My fav misbah moments are push ups in eng series & snatching helmet from sohaib to field on silly point. #MISBAH — Naveed Athar Mazari (@naveedamazari) April 6, 2017





Journey from Tuk Tuk to legend:

He is tuk tuk at start..



But now he is a legend ????#Misbah — ☆Cheeeeeta Khan(SK)☆ (@Raaaj_Official) April 6, 2017





The world mocked him as Tuk Tuk but he proved his worth through his persistence and hardwork. Salute to one of the finest batsman !!#Misbah pic.twitter.com/1IpIVAE19m — YoungThug ???? (@Saadii_12) April 6, 2017





The Silent guardian:

The Silent Guardian - #Misbah will play his last Test series against West Indies https://t.co/VobJl2kHBJ pic.twitter.com/M2StgRZmuT — Ujalay_2 (@Ujalay_2) April 5, 2017

The one who saved Pakistan from drowning many times

Your services will be always remembered #Misbah — روحان خان ???? (@Roni_khan13) April 6, 2017







#ThankyouMisbah

Misbah Ul Haq announces his retirement from test cricket after #WIvPAK series. the captain who will always remember #ThankYouMisbah #Misbah — Ubaid Awan (@UbaidAwan) April 6, 2017

????????#Misbah — Areeba Chaudhry (@areeba_chaudhry) April 6, 2017



Gentlemen of game of gentlemen

Gentleman's game to miss A true gentleman #misbah #cricket — Irshad Ali (@irshadaajnews) April 6, 2017

Taking Team to Top:

Thanks for making us NO 1 #Misbah — JavidKhan (@JKM_PTI) April 6, 2017





The best captain:





In my eyes #Misbah is the best captain & leader off time in Pakistan cricket history & cool man Fantastic carrer #ThankuMisbah #cricket — #WIvPAK #IPL2017 (@ScorerHome) April 6, 2017





#Misbah

You are the Best Test #Kaptaan Pakistan.

You served Pakistan. Proud of you. — Az Afridi (@azafridi07) April 6, 2017









I knew the day was near he has done his job.He should go out with a bang. The greatest test captain of #Pak #KingMisbah #misbah — mohid pirzada (@PirzadaMohid) April 6, 2017









And reaction of most of us



