KASUR - Two dacoits wanted by the police in different cases of heinous crimes were shot dead allegedly by the firing of their accomplices during a shootout with police here on Wednesday.

According to police, Imran made a call on 15 and informed the police that four robbers, riding two motorbikes, snatched Rs50,000 and a cellphone from him near Khara Morr in the Saddr Police precincts. He informed the police that the accused fled towards Kasur city. On information, the police rushed to the spot and alerted the nearby police stations through wireless messages.

In the meanwhile, a team of the B-Division Police spotted four suspects riding two motorcycles and signalled them to stop. Instead of the following the direction, the accused resorted to indiscriminate firing on the police party and fled away towards the railway crossing. The police rushed after the accused. Seeing the police party coming closer, the robbers dismounted their bikes and entered Kamil Shah Graveyard near the railway crossing where they took positions and started firing on the police from different positions which was retaliated befittingly.

When the firing stopped, the police found two persons – one was injured while the other was dead. The injured identified himself as Mazhar alias Mazhari Baloch and revealed the identity of the dead criminal as Liaquat alias Liaqu. He further revealed that they were running a gang of four robbers and used to snatch money and other valuables from citizens. He informed the police that their accomplices opened fire on them in order to save their lives.

The police recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from the scene. The injured dacoit was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The police have formed a team for arrest of the fleeing accused. On the other side, a four-year-old boy was found with his throat slit here at village Kandokhara. According to the Chunian City Police, Sarwar told the police that his son Saifullah was playing in the street when some unidentified accused abducted him. He was found at crops of wheat with his throat slit. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

WOMAN ELECTROCUTED

In another incident, a woman namely Nusrat Bibi, a resident of Ellahabad, was electrocuted after she accidentally touched live electricity wires at home.