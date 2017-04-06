Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has criticized the Indian parliamentarians for demanding to demolish Jinnah House.

In his tweet Khan added that history cannot be undone.

“Indian parliamentarians' calls to demolish Jinnah House unfortunate & disturbing. History cannot be wished away by demolishing buildings."

Recently Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, demanded that house owned by Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Mumbai should be demolished. A cultural centre should be built in its place, he said.