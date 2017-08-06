MULTAN-The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to launch free-of-cost education up to matriculation in Fata and Balochistan in the first phase, which will be extended to South Punjab and Sindh in the second phase.

“The universities are a symbol of national integration and the AIOU is working to strengthen this bond further,” AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui declared on Saturday. He was addressing a seminar titled "Column Writing and Society" held here at the AIOU regional office.

The VC said that the Open University is offering free education to prisoners across the country, adding that 1,000 prisoners in various jails are getting education through distance learning programme of the AIOU. “It's a positive activity and will be helpful in making the prisoners useful members of the society.

He informed that the university is also offering free education to drop-out girls in 8th class, adding that 400 girls are getting education through the project in Thatta alone.

He claimed that the university is going to introduce free-of-cost education programme for special persons, adding that access ability centres have been made functional at 44 regional centres across the country.

He said that the university is focusing on research work and 23 national and international conferences have so far been conducted in this direction.

The AIOU VC said that the media has become a powerful medium in the modern era which is not only providing people with information but also entertaining them.

Speaking on the occasion, columnist and poet Khalid Masood said that column writing has always created awareness in society, adding that the media is free in Pakistan as compared with other countries of world.

Director General Regional Services Dr Arif Saleem also spoke on the occasion.