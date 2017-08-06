KASUR-Social and political figures expressed grave concerns over the rising number of minors' rape-cum-murder incidents and attacks on journalists in Kasur district amidst negligence of the departments' concerned.

In this connection, an All-Parties Conference (APC) was held under the auspices of Justice Democratic Party in which the participants demanded stern action against rapist-cum-murderers of children and those responsible for firing shots on the car of Kasur Press Club President Haji Sharif Mehr during a daylight robbery. They also flayed the police for its failure to net the robbers despite the lapse of three months.

They said that the administration, especially the police should make all-out efforts to protect the life, property and honour of the public. They termed the newly-posted Kasur DPO is a ray of hope for peace in the district, saying that the public has pinned their hopes on the district police chief. They suggested that the police should adopt modern ways to investigate cases.

Representatives of more than 30 political, social and religious parties including Ch Latif, Mian Farooq Ahmed Ansari, Ch Zaffar Ullah Raza, Ch Munir Ahmed Maqbool Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed Ansari and a large number of journalists attended the APC.