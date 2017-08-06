LAHORE - Ayesha Ahad Malik, the alleged wife of MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, has appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Haqqan Abbasi to also set up a parliamentary committee over refusal by the Punjab chief ministwer’s son to accept his marriage to her and torture on her by PML-N workers as well as police at the behest of the MNA.

Ayesha Ahad, appearing before media along with PTI candidate in NA-120, Lahore, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, and Firdous Ashiq Awan, appealed to the prime minister to treat her case at par with that of Ayesha Gulali who has also levelled serious allegation of sexual harassment against PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Ms Ahad, daughter of former MPA Ahad Malik, also claimed she was having in her cell phone the messages that related to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and those she had sent to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and CM Shehbaz Sharif to seek justice. She said Hamza had married her in 2010, but later disowned the wedlock and subjected her to severe torture through PML-N workers and police to force her to withdraw her statement which was based on truth. She said her case had also been pending before the court for the last seven years while she and her daughter had been running form pillar to post for justice since then.

Ayesha said she had also appealed to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to give justice to their daughter-in-law after she had been implicated in false cases of terrorism. She appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, judiciary and the media to come to her help as her case was purely based on truth and facts about which she possessed every proof. “Severe cruelty has been meted out to me,” she said, asking what her fault was for this miserable state.

Ayesha appealed to the PM to form a parliamentary committee which should summon her and Hamza so that truth could be found out. She also announced to take the proofs to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan supported the case of Ayesha Malik and said they would move the assembly over the issue.

IMRAN FOR PROBE INTO

AYESHA AHAD’S ALLEGATIONS

NNI adds: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday called for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to set up a parliamentary committee to investigate serious allegations of Ayesha Ahad against PML-N MNA Hamza Shehbaz.

In a message on Twitter, Imran said Ayesha Ahad’s case was the first test for the new prime minister. “First test for new PM: Will he set up Parl Comm to investigate serious allegations levelled by Ayesha Ahad ag PML-N MNA Hamza Sharif?,” he tweeted.

“Or will he remain a darbari of the Sharifs & ignore allegations by Ayesha Ahad including torture by Punjab police & deception by Hamza Sharif?” he added.

The PTI chief also urged women rights activists to stand by Ayesha Ahad’s quest for justice denied to her for 7 years against physical plus mental abuse by Hamza Sharif.