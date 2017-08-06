Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday blamed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for introducing politics of abusive language in the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Polo ground in Chitral, Bilawal said that instead of resolving the problems faced by people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), PTI was more focused on using abusive language for others. “They only believe in dharna politics,” he stated.

It was Imran Khan's slogan to build a ‘Naya Pakistan’, “but he has even failed to build a Naya Pakhtunkhwa”, he added.

The PPP chairman alleged that the kitchen of Imran Khan and the aeroplane of Jahangir Tareen were actually running on the public exchequer of KP.

He demanded of the Supreme Court that like Nawaz Sharif’s case, the cases of Asghar Khan and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto should be trialled in the court and their verdict should be shown to the people.