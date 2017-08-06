While responding to the press conference of Ayesha Ahad, the spokesperson of Hamza Shahbaz stated that the conference was all lies and planted.

“These kinds of attacks would not divert people’s attention from Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations on Imran Khan,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson Imran Goraya further claimed that link between Ayesha Ahad and PTI was revealed in 2013 elections and now with this press talk, everyone knows the truth.

“Courts have rejected the Ahad’s allegations three years ago,” he mentioned.

He further stated that court dismissed the case against Hamza Shahbaz in 2014.

“PTI and Imran Khan should focus on allegations of Ayesha Gulalai in place of pointing fingers to others,” he said.