MULTAN-Chief of Awaam Raaj Party and MNA Jamshed Dasti claimed on Saturday that the rulers have hatched a vicious conspiracy against Imran Khan under which Ayesha Gullalai will be murdered to trap Imran Khan in the case.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, he said that the PTI gave utmost respect to Ayesha Gullalai and got her elected as MNA but she sold herself out against just Rs50 million. He maintained that Ms Gullalai became a source of shame for all other female politicians. He said that the inquiry committee of National Assembly has no importance and Imran Khan should not join its proceedings.

He claimed that Sheikh Rasheed and Laal Haweli have been attacked by the Gullu Butts of N-League. He warned that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif as well as Rana Sana Ullah would be responsible if anything happened to Sheikh Rasheed.

He declared that his party would fully support PTI candidate from NA-120 Dr Yasmeen Rashid and he would personally run her campaign. He demanded Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of development projects launched in Lahore.

He was of the opinion that such a big cabinet is a heavy burden on the national kitty. He said that the federal and provincial ministers have a “sweeper-like” status in the eyes of the rulers. “There is just one voice of Saraiki region and that is the voice of Jamshed Dasti. Even Nawaz Sharif is afraid of this voice in the assembly,” he claimed. He said that he was kept in death cell for 15 days and subjected to physical as well as mental torture after his arrest. He said that he was fasting when he cursed Nawaz Sharif which led to his disqualification. “Now he (Nawaz Sharif) will go to jail too. It was my curse that today he is out of assembly and I am again inside this house,” he added.

He claimed that massive cracks had taken place inside the PML-N. He said that the Saraiki Province has become inevitable if the rulers want to avoid a bloody revolution. He added that any one opposing the Saraiki Province would end his politics with his own hands. He declared that he would join march for Saraiki Province.

He disclosed that he had asked Shah Mehmood Qureshi to support Saraiki Province as the Saraikis always gave respect to him. He claimed that the entire PTI leadership including Shah Mehmood is in favour of Saraiki Province.

He said that he was the first drop of practical change in the region. “I still polish the shoes of the poor and ride carts. I’ll force the conventional politicians to carry their shoes in their mouths,” he warned. He said that the looters of national wealth should be hanged publicly and their funeral prayer may not be held.

He declared that he would launch a free Multan-Jalalpur bus service five days ahead of Eid. He said that he respected Imran Khan from the core of his heart but he would contest against waderas like Ghulam Mustafa Khar and Moazzam Jatoi. “Imran Khan should think that the son of Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, who criticises Imran Khan, is son-in-law of Mustafa Khar,” he pointed out. He said that he did not quit PPP rather the party expelled him. “I had told Asif Zardari that the PPP will vanish from South Punjab and only Jamshed Dasti will exist,” he claimed. He declared that he would hold a public meeting in Multan in October and if anyone tries creating hurdling in his way, he would hold the jalsa inside Commissioner Office.