SHEIKHUPURA-The administration sealed three factories, a CNG station and a clinic over poor cleanliness and detection of Dengue larvae on their premises here the other day.

A team of Health Department, led by Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Butt, raided Ahmed Noor Furnace Steel Mills, MA Engineering Factory and Pharma Herbal Factory where they detected Dengue larvae. They sealed the factories and got cases registered against the owners. Meanwhile, Usman CNG station was sealed and the owners were booked over same charges. The team also raided Khursheed Poly Clinic and sealed it for poor cleanliness.