ISLAMABAD - The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and assured him of their full support in running the coalition government.

Both the JUI-F and the PkMAP are part of the coalition government and stood by the ruling PML-N after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

The National Party (NP) central leader and Federal Minister Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo also called on Nawaz Sharif and hoped that the ruling PML-N would continue with his policies and accomplish the ongoing development projects in the country.

The JUI-F chief thanked Mian Nawaz Sharif for granting another ministerial portfolio to the party, which was pending as per the coalition agreement between the JUI-F and the PML-N.

These coalition partners praised Nawaz Sharif for the political wisdom he displayed after his disqualification and let the democratic system function, which could be derailed due to the uncertainty created by the apex court verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his family. Both JUI-F chief and the PkMAP president invited Nawaz Sharif to address public gatherings in DI Khan and Quetta respectively to show solidarity with him.

Former prime minister thanked both the coalition partners, and said that he would definitely be visiting DI Khan, Quetta and other major cities across the country but the schedule would be finalised by his party after Eid.



