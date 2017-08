The former TV show host Rehma Khan has rejected the news that she has any sort of contact with Ayesha Gulalai. “Neither do I ever met Amir Muqam nor talked to him on telephone,” she said.

The TV show host said that she is Pathan and Pathans do not attack from behind. While talking about her film, she claimed hurdles were created in the shooting of her movie.

“I was criticized and had to face difficulties while making my film,” she added.