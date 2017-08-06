LAHORE - Federal Minister Pervez Malik and two provincial ministers yesterday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be accorded a historic reception on his arrival in the city.

Federal Minister Pervez Malik and provincial ministers, Zaeem Qadri and Rana Mashhood Khan, addressing a press conference, said PML-N had made grand preparations to receive the ‘beloved leader of the nation.’

An interesting feature of the press conference was that the PML-N leaders were unaware of the changed schedule about the arrival of the former prime minister. They were conveyed the message after the press conference was over that Nawaz Sharif would arrive in the city on Wednesday instead of Sunday and that the route had also been changed from Motorway to GT Road. In order to save the media persons from inconvenience, they reappeared to update them on the latest situation.

Earlier, Pervez Malik said the PML-N had always exhibited great respect for judges and played a pivotal role in restoration of the judiciary in 2008. He said they had accepted the SC verdict on Panana although lawyers, civil society and general public had expressed their reservations over it.

Pervez Malik said Nawaz Sharif was the elected leader of millions of Pakistanis. When Nawaz Sharif took over, Pakistan was facing many problems and it was his vision that today the country was getting rid of darkness, heading towards prosperity and was taking off to become a leading economic state at the international level. The federal minister said Nawaz Sharif was out of the office, but he still ruled heart of millions of people.