ISLAMABAD - The newly inducted Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has summoned a high-level meeting on August 8 of the ministry in a move to re-examine the targets set for the remaining 10 months of the current government.

A statement issued by the interior ministry says that the meeting will re-evaluate all targets of the ministry for the remaining tenure of the government.

The minister has also asked the attached departments of the interior ministry to make recommendations to improve their performance in service delivery.

The interior minister also made a telephonic contact with all four provincial chief ministers.

In his conversation, he said that a meeting of the chief ministers would be called shortly to examine the implementation process on 20-point National Action Plan (NAP) against counter terrorism. The minister vowed firm resolve of the federal government that efforts to eradicate terrorism in the country would continue in close coordination with the provinces.

He also said that the government's efforts to end unrest in the country would continue in coordination with the provinces.

"It is impossible to attain progress without peace," Iqbal said. It is in the national interest to end lawlessness and terrorism in the country and efforts should be made to end these while remaining above party lines, he said. The minister also directed NADRA to avail all its resources for the proper use of information technology.

OUR STAFF REPORTER