The internet connectivity was restored across Pakistan on Sunday evening after the repair work on the international submarine cable was completed.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) made the announcement on Twitter, saying ‘Good News! The repair work on the IMEWE cable has been completed and the internet connectivity has been restored.’ The fault in the IMEWE cable was identified near Saudi Arabia.

Good News! The repair work on the IMEWE cable has been completed and the internet connectivity has been restored. Thanks for your patience. — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) August 6, 2017

Chief Business Development Officer PTCL Sikander Naqi informed that the international consortium managing the submarine cable system identified and fully restored the services Sunday.

During the temporary fault that occurred early on Saturday near Jeddah Saudi Arabia, PTCL had taken necessary measures by arranging additional bandwidth through its other cable systems and international cable business partners to minimize the impact on customers.

PTCL regret the inconvenience caused to its customers in this regard and thanked them for their patience.

He also mentioned that PTCL has already invested in four international cable systems (SMW-3, SMW-4, IMEWE and AAE-1). Considering the constant requirement of additional internet bandwidth and to give seamless services to our customers, PTCL is now investing in a 5th new cable which will be operational in 2018 and the landing part of that cable will be in Gawadar.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the maintenance work may exceed two days.

Internet services were disrupted due to an outage in international submarine cable systems providing internet bandwidth to Pakistan.

The company arranged an additional bandwidth through their international cable systems & partners.

Many domestic and international flights were also cancelled due to the disruption in internet services.