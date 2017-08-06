Iranian authorities have handed over 55 Pakistani nationals to authorities at Taftan border in Balochistan.

According to IRNA report on Sunday, these Pakistanis had been arrested from different parts of Iran by Iranian security forces because they were living there without travel documents.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials took over the custody of the deportees for further interrogation.

Last month Iran also handed over more than 170 Pakistani nationals to local authorities.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian security forces.

Iranian authorities have been often deporting Pakistanis entering into their country illegally.