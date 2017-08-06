SIALKOT-Sialkot-based Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif will lead a big convey of the PML-N workers and office-bearers to Lahore from PML-N Central Office today to accord a warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival at Lahore after being disqualified as PM.

MNA Ch Armughan Subhani said that thousands of PML-N workers from Sialkot district will reach Lahore under the leadership of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on cars, buses, vans and coasters decorated with the national flags and giant photos of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that later the small convoys of the PML-N workers from Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas will join the big convey at Daska BRB Canal Bridge.