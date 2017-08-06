SIALKOT-Sialkot police recovered a minor girl, who was kidnapped from outside her house a week ago, from Chiniot here on Saturday.

DSP City Tariq Sukhera told the newsmen at Sialkot Press Club that a Bahawalpur-based accused kidnapped Rimsha (5) from near her house in Sialkot city 's congested Rangpura locality a week ago for ransom.

He added that police used scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused. Police recovered the abducted minor girl from Chiniot and arrested Irfan and his uncle Ahmed Khan. Bahawalpur-based accused Irfan had kept the kidnapped minor girl at the house of his uncle in Chiniot. The police recovered the girl and arrested both the accused. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

On the other side, some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped a Daska-based labourer’s daughter Farwa (17) at gunpoint from her grandparents' house in village Burj Araaiyaan. Bambaanwala police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery.

FIVE HELD: Police have arrested two women and three men after finding them in objectionable condition during a raid at a brothel in Chitti Sheikhaan-Muradpur locality of Sialkot city here today.

Police have sent the accused Nazia Bibi, Saima Bibi, Usman, Nasir and Shakeel behind he bars after registering a case against them, in this regard.