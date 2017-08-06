LAHORE - Senior lawyer Asma Jahangir has called upon her colleagues to advocate rule of law instead of acting as a ‘Legal Fraternity Censorship Board’.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she raised her concerns over remarks of a group of PCB lawyers.

“Asma Jahangir is bewildered at the statements of leaders of the Pakistan Bar Council. The Bar Council is a regulatory body for lawyers but it is not a Legal Fraternity Censorship Board,” she stated.

Her statement reads: “Neither are they, through their mandate, equipped or given the responsibility to act as shields to any criticism of the judiciary or the military. They are not their protectors but must promote the cause of rule of law and must encourage diversity.

“The position of the President of the SCBAP is incoherent. He basically agrees that the Panama judgement contains errors and an appeal should be provided under Article 184(3) and yet adds that criticism based on these facts does not befit a senior lawyer.

“His own past statements on the judiciary and the military, as well as their partnership in the past, are on record. He leads the Supreme Court Bar Association and lawyers have respect for its leadership. Their statements should therefore be above an individual’s point of view and not a comment on their right to speak up at this critical period in history,” her statement concluded.

Seconding Asma, a group of lawyers distanced themselves from the remarks of LHBA and PBC members.

PBC Member Abid Saqi stated: “I wish to distance myself from the statement issued on behalf of the Pakistan Bar Council. I may not agree with all views expressed by Asma Jahangir but will always respect her right to express herself freely as she has always done.”

Abid said: “Asma speaks without influence and has her own point of view, which she has every right to put forward. These are without fear or favour and, therefore, worthy of respect. The Pakistan Bar Council cannot be a body that censors the views of the legal fraternity.”

Former SCBA president Yaseen Azad also denounced the bar leaders for what he called an attempt to intimidate other lawyers from having an independent view on the Panama judgement.

He stated: “The statement made by the vice chairman of PBC and the president of the SCBAP is most inappropriate as they are trying (to) muffle sane voices. They represent the Bar but they cannot pretend to own the Bar. Senior members and former leaders have their own views on the Panama judgement and it is their right to express them.

“The Panama judgement has several flaws and the president of SCBAP has also pointed these out. It is exceptional in many respects and the process adopted throughout the hearings, including adverse remarks, are likely to be criticised. Neither the judiciary nor the military are above criticism, especially when they become arbiters to political wrangling. Asma Jahangir’s views are shared by a large section of lawyers throughout the country,” Azad said.–PR