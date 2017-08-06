Internet users will experience slow internet browsing for second day today owing to a fault that occurred in IMEWE, an international submarine cable system which provides internet bandwidth to Pakistan, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia early Saturday morning.

“A fault has occurred in IMEWE due to which users will experience slow internet browsing whereas another international cable system SEA-ME-WE 4 is already under repair by the international consortium,” said Sikandar Naqvi, an official of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

He said that an international consortium was working to remove fault and restore internet services as soon as possible. In order to provide users internet, PTCL has already undertaken necessary measures to arrange/alternate bandwidth through its other cable systems and international cable business partners, he added while regretting inconvenience.

“Outage in international submarine cable systems providing internet bandwidth to Pakistan, IMEWE. Customers will face slow internet browsing,” PTCL tweeted yesterday.

