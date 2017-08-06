ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Secretary-General Dr Muhammad Amjad here on Saturday in a statement said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should immediately arrest Mian Nawaz Sharif in the light of Supreme Court judgment.

This, he said, while expressing party's reaction over a statement where Nawaz Sharif said that former army chief General (retired) Pervez Musharraf tried to meet him in 2007.

APML secretary-general expressed reservations over the non-arrest of Nawaz Sharif by the NAB authorities, and alleged that the chairman of the watchdog was according “undue favour” to the accused Nawaz Sharif.

Under requirements for investigations, the NAB should arrest him immediately. It is quite astonishing that whenever Sharif family comes under fire, they start criticising APML Chairman General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Dr Amjad said.

Once again Nawaz Sharif has lied that in 2007 General Musharraf tried to meet him that he never did. Nawaz Sharif is a “fabricator”, Dr Amjad said.

Earlier, Sharif denied of signing any agreement regarding his exile, and when he was confronted with the document, it turned into an embarrassing situation for him, the APML secretary-general said. The Supreme Court judgment has not only disqualified Nawaz Sharif but made him an example.

However, he is still not ready to reconcile with the reality and he continues to lie. The APML chairman never tried nor even wished to meet him.

If you go through the PML-N statements pre- and post-Panama, it will reveal that how General Musharraf has become a phobia for them.

Whatever Nawaz Sharif has faced, it was due to his own misdeeds and General Musharraf has nothing to do with it.

Third time he is removed from the prime minister’s office with allegations of corruption.

I think it is time for him to embrace the truth, mend his ways and stop criticising General Musharraf, Dr Amjad added.

Our Staff Reporter