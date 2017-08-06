CHITRAL - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Yesterday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, terming them power-hungry.

Addressing a public gathering at polo ground here, the PPP chief said Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif were two sides of the same coin. “Nawaz Sharif promoted corruption and carried out rigging in the elections,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto also claimed it was an end to Nawaz Sharif’s politics of hypocrisy after the disqualification verdict by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

He also criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for irregularities in governance. Bilawal censured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, saying he was in habit of abusing everyone. He said PPP would face both PML-N and PTI, adding it would be his first election and their last.

“I believe in accountability, but it should be across-the-board,” he said, adding PPP respects the judiciary and expects justice from it. “PPP is the party of farmers,” he claimed.

Talking about ex-PM Nawaz, Bilalal remarked he was never an ideological man. Both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif were two sides of the same coin. Bilawal said his party would bring back prosperity to Pakistan. PPP had planned free education and medical facilities, he claimed.

Bilawal promised to upgrade Benazir Income Support Programme and launch ambulance service in the smaller cities of Sindh. “We will create employment opportunities for the youth after coming into power,” he affirmed. Bilawal said Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case under articles 62 and 63 incorporated in the constitution by General Zia in his dictatorial regime. Nawaz Sharif was an opportunist who wanted to keep these articles of the constitutions intact, he said.

Around 500 policemen were deployed around the venue of the public gathering. Earlier, several PPP leaders, including Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Nadeem Afzal, reached Chitral to take part in the historic public gathering.