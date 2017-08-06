Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated that Nawaz Sharif is taking his last political breaths, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

During an interview on private TV channel, Khan claimed that Nawaz will go to any extend to save his money.

“Nawaz will go to Zardari and even seek help from India for sake of his own money because he does not have any interest in Pakistan,” Imran stated.

While talking about Parliamentary Committee on Ayesha Gulalai issue, Khan said that a team of forensic team should be hired for investigation.

“At least mobile phones of Ayesha and her father should be examined which will lead to phones of Ameer Muqam and KP Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra,” Khan stated.

On by-polls in NA-120 Khan said that he and his party is ready to tackle rigging by PML-N.