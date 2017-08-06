In place of Parliamentary Committee, an ‘Ethics Committee’ will investigate Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, reported Waqt News.

According to sources, this ‘Ethics Committee’ will be established permanently to investigate same cases in future. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has approved the establishment of this committee, sources added.

The reports further stated that committee will consist of 13 members from federal government while seven will represent opposition.