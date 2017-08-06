GUJRANWALA-The district administration has seized the record and vehicle of deputy director (colleges) for his alleged corruption and abuse of power in the ongoing recruitment process.

However, the DD denied the allegations and termed the action a revenge for not entertaining the administration and parliamentarians’ blue-eyed persons.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Shahzad on Friday first raided the residence of Deputy Director Colleges Iqbal Koloya and seized the vehicle and some files. Later, he reached the office of deputy director and also seized many files from there.

When contacted, the deputy director said that process of recruitment against 250 posts of watchman, sweeper, lab attendant etc was being carried and interviews in this regard being conducted by him nowadays. The deputy director alleged that the district administration was pressurising him to accommodate the parliamentarians’ blue-eyed persons in this regard. He added that a many applications of candidates were sent to his office through Nawaz Virk but he refused to receive any pressure in this regard. He asked all the higher and local officers concerned that recruitments would be done totally on merit.

He alleged that even director colleges also approached him to receive about 20 applications after the date but he refused him as well. The deputy director called the action of assistant commissioner only revenge of district administration for not entertaining them in recruitment process.

The DC, when contacted, said that the matter was not related to him while director colleges directly handling it. However, director colleges and PA DC office alleged that the deputy director was involved in collecting bribe for recruitments and his record was seized on the complaints received from different ends.

PA Nawaz Virk also said that a report in this regard has been sent to secretary higher education by the deputy commissioner Gujranwala.

On the other side, the Anti-Corruption Establishment director has recommended registration of cases against seven local government officers and 10 civilians for the construction of illegal commercial buildings in the city.

A many citizens gave applications to ACE that commercial plaza and three buildings at Hafizabad Road while many show rooms, shops and stores have been constructed by the influential citizens in Qilla town with the collaboration of local government officers and building inspectors.

After inquiries, the allegations levelled against government officers and officials found correct and in the light of inquiry reports, the director recommended to register the cases against former TMO Qilla Town Aslam Qamar, town officers Zubair Wattoo, Ghulam Rasool, Shahid and Um-e-Laila, building inspectors Azher Cheema, Muhammad Riaz, and owners Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Asif, Saif Ullah and Muhammad Ashraf.