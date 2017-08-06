BAHAWALNAGAR-The only park of the city looks like an abandoned place as heaps of garbage and accumulated sewage are witnessed there allegedly due to indifference of the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC).

According to a survey conducted by this correspondent, hundreds of thousands rupees are spent for 'rehabilitation' of the park only in papers. The correspondent also approached local notables of the area who said that the local bodies have been functional for the last eight months but condition of the park is getting worse from bad.

They flayed the officials concerned for their indifference, alleging that the officials swallow the funds allocated for the park's rehabilitation.

They demanded Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayat for early rehabilitation of the park, saying that a city of 700,000 residents have been deprived of the only recreational place in the city.