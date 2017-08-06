The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the second lunar eclipse of this year will be visible in Pakistan.

According to PMD, the lunar eclipse will take place between 8:50pm August 7 and 1:51am August 8 of Pakistan time.

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:23pm and end at 12:18pm.

Residents of Asian countries including Pakistan, Europe, Antarctica, Africa, and Australia will be able to see the eclipse.

The first lunar eclipse of the current year was visible on February 11 from 3:34pm till 7:53pm.