RAJGAL - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday was briefed that security forces have cleared over 90 percent of the objective area in the ongoing Operation Khyber-4.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the COAS was on a visit to Rajgal Valley in Khyber Agency, where the armed corces are conducting Operation Khyber-4.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on progress of Operation Khyber-4.

He appreciated professionalism of the participating troops, including support of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in skillful targeting of the terrorists’ strongholds, minimising own casualties. On completion of this operation Khyber Agency would be free of terrorists’ influence, thereby providing environment for return of TDPs and development programme to proceed, the ISPR statement said.

Talking to officers and troops on the occasion, the COAS thanked Almighty Allah for His blessings, which enabled Pakistan Army to come up to the expectations of the nation in achievements against terrorism and militancy in the country.

He said that with full backing of the nation, we are heading towards a normalised Pakistan where writ of state and supremacy of law would be second to none and where every Pakistani whether in cities, tribal or far-flung areas will be able to play their positive and rightful part in Pakistan’s progress, the ISPR statement added.

Earlier, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North B Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Commander Khyber-4 operation received the COAS on arrival in the operational area.

From page 1

Allah for His blessings, which enabled Pakistan Army to come up to the expectations of the nation in achievements against terrorism and militancy in the country.

He said that with full backing of the nation, we are heading towards a normalised Pakistan where writ of state and supremacy of law would be second to none and where every Pakistani whether in cities, tribal or far-flung areas will be able to play their positive and rightful part in Pakistan’s progress, the ISPR statement added.

Earlier, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North B Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Commander Khyber-4 operation received the COAS on arrival in the operational area.