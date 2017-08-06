Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said Pakistan wants to build good neighbourly relations with India, reported Radio Pakistan Sunday.

Talking to media in Sialkot, he expressed regret over the cold Indian response to Pakistan's peace overtures.

He said India is continuously violating ceasefire at the Line of Control.

Asif said India is also sponsoring terrorism at the Durand Line to create disturbance in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Army has played a significant role in eliminating terrorism from the motherland.

He said Pakistan is keen to establish friendly relations with Afghanistan but it is possible only with reciprocal efforts from the Afghan side.