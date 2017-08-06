ISLAMABAD - Despite unequivocal order of the Supreme Court the name and identity of the person who leaked Hussain Nawaz’s picture on the social media has not been disclosed.

In the leaked photo, Hussain Nawaz could be seen sitting on a bench with a note book and a pen beside him.

A three-judge Panama Leaks implementation bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan on July 10 while hearing arguments on the Joint Investigation Team report had directed the probe team head Wajid Zia to make public the name of the person responsible for the leak of Hussain Nawaz’s photo.

The Supreme Court, in the past, in many cases had taken serious notice of non-compliance of its order and issued contempt of court notices. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani was issued contempt notice in the NRO case and he was disqualified for not complying the court order.

According to Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf when the court had directed the JIT to disclose the name, they should have complied the order. He said: “It is very strange that the name of the person has not been made public.”

Zulfiqar Bhutta, a senior counsel, said that the Supreme Court has powers to issue notice against the JIT members if they have not complied court’s order, adding if the court does take the notice then someone can file the contempt of court application against the person who has not complied with the apex court order.

On June 28, Hussain Nawaz filed a petition before the same bench with a prayer that the person who was responsible to leak his image on the social media should be disclosed and the court constitute a inquiry commission to probe the matter.

In response to Hussain’s petition, the JIT had informed the apex court that they had identified the person who had leaked the picture and the person had been sent back to its department. However, the JIT did not disclose the name of the person.

Sources shared with The Nation that as the person, who had leaked the picture, was from an intelligence agency, therefore, the JIT did not dare to disclose the identity.