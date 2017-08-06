ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that media was an important stakeholder in the democratic system that has to play a responsible role in informing the general public in an unbiased manner.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik who called on him at the PM Office.During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the working of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



APP