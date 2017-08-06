ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of the Parliament will observe its 45th Foundation Day today (Sunday) and the president and the prime minister have felicitated the house on the occasion.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in their separate messages said that Pakistan being a federal state would flourish more when federating units had better representation at the federal level.

This representation is well achieved in the House of Federation where all units have equal representation in terms of number and hence have more protection of their interests and rights. "Senate of Pakistan has been successfully guarding the interests of all the federating units of Pakistan and a stronger House of Federation will ensure a stronger State of a Federal character."

President Hussain said that the Senate had been successfully guarding the interests of all the federating units of Pakistan and a stronger Upper House would ensure a stronger State of the federal character.

"The Senate is a permanent House which symbolizes a process of continuity in the national affairs." The Foundation Day should be marked to reiterate the Senate’s commitment to work for the cause of unity among the federating units, he said.

In his message, the president said that the Senate had reaffirmed its role and commitment for upholding constitutional supremacy by playing a vibrant role within the ambit of the Constitution.

The 1973 Constitution gave voice to the long and arduous struggle of the nation for federalism and bi-cameral Parliament bringing the Senate of Pakistan into existence as a House of Federation, giving equal representation to the federating units. “I believe that the Senate of Pakistan understands the significance of the task for which it was formed and it will continue working for protecting the interests of both the smaller and larger units” he said.

Prime Minister Abbasi extended felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of 45th Foundation Day of Senate.

He said that the Upper House was an integral part of the Parliament of Pakistan and its role in the legislative framework of the country by effectively guarding the rights of the federating units was highly praiseworthy. “Pakistan being a Federal State will flourish more when federating units have better representation at the federal level” the prime minister further said.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said that like many other countries equal powers must be granted to the Upper House so that it could effectively raise voice for the federating units when the matter comes to its rights, especially in joint sittings of the Parliament where in the given situation their voice was gagged in term of number game.

In a message released in connection with the Senate’s 45th Foundation Day, he has said that, over a period of time, the Senate had emerged as a defender of the rights of the Federating Units and jealously guarded encroachments on the devolution of power to the provinces.

"This continuous struggle triggered the evolution of Senate as a co-equal House, wherein, after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the Senate has effective role and voice not only on the issues of provinces but also in the effective oversight of the executive.

Mian Raza Rabbani observed that this was a proud day when the Senate used to celebrate its 45th Founding Day, it would be a prouder day when the bells of economic and political freedom ring louder from the halls of Parliament for the peoples of this great nation.

On this day, Acting Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that the system that best served in today’s democracy was federalism where each unit of the federation got an equal voice as a crucial one in policy making.

"Strengthening of the Upper House will lead to more equity among provinces and hence provide for equal representation. The commemoration of Foundation Day is not only a day of celebrations but it is also a day of commitment that this territorial chamber will continue to play its role."

The leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan also felicitated the country on this day.

Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in his message said that keeping the needs for revisiting legislative competence and parliamentary oversight in view, Senate of Pakistan this year rose to the occasion and passed a resolution seeking amendments in 11 Articles of the Constitution dealing with the relationship of centre and provinces.

The Senate of Pakistan took the initial step to enforce participatory federalism by struggling for a role in the Public Accounts Committee and after a struggle spanning over three years, for the first time in Parliamentary history of Pakistan members of the upper House participated in PAC meeting this year hence moving towards a stronger Senate role in Parliamentary oversight.

Senator Aitzaz Ahsan has said that celebrating Senate’s 45th Foundation Day depicted a trail of history leading to the House of Federation, which today provided for the blossoming of different cultures within the Federation and playing an important role in promoting inter-provincial and federal-provincial harmony. He hoped that this day would spread a renewed vigour to uphold parliamentary and democratic principles.