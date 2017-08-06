Security forces on Sunday claimed to have killed four terrorists in intelligence-based operations in Kohlu and Dera Bugti.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Frontier Corps targeted terrorist safe havens in Kohlu and Dera Bugti.

“Terrorist resisted to forces and during exchange of fire four terrorists were killed,” ISPR said in a statement.

One FC soldier was injured while the camps were dismantled. The terrorists have been involved in extortion, kidnapping for ransom, attacks on security forces and other sabotage activities, ISPR said.

The statement added that security forces also recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives and communication equipment.