MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanded on Saturday that state machinery and resources should not be used for Nawaz Sharif as he stood disqualified for both the Prime Minister and party offices after court decision.

Talking to the journalists here at Jamia Khairul Madaris after inaugurating water purification plant along with Ch Sarwar, he said that the Supreme Court gave an historic verdict against Nawaz Sharif. He hoped that the ongoing accountability process, which got kicked off due to the efforts of PTI, would help create new Pakistan. He suggested to the rulers to focus on the challenges being faced by the country instead of doing politics over non-issues.

He said that a 45-day Prime Minister could not constitute a 47-member cabinet, adding that he has already anticipated that Shahid Khaqan would be the Prime Minister for the remaining term of the government. He said that the PML-N would not have any strong candidate in Punjab if Shehbaz Sharif is moved to the centre and therefore he preferred staying in Punjab. He said that the PML-N deceived its own people. He said that the Constitution does not permit criticism on judiciary and army. “All those engaged in such activities should revisit their policy. Our rulers are fanning irrelevant issues,” he maintained. He said that the issues which need the attention of the rulers are being neglected by them.

He was of the opinion that the process of accountability and democracy moved forward together and the accountability would strengthen democracy by crushing the corrupt elements. He said that each political party supported democracy. “Some people talked about the derailing of democracy due to the accountability process. I want to make it clear that the accountability and elimination of corruption will further strengthen the democracy,” he reiterated.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Sarwar said that South Punjab is faced with serious deprivation and major problems included shortage of clean water and education facilities. He added that he used to serve the residents of South Punjab even when he was in England. “Now I am working of clean drinking water projects and I’ll continue my efforts to facilitate the people,” he added. He demanded the government to give attention to water issue.