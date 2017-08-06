RAHIM YAR KHAN-The administration of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) has ordered 150 house officers not to participate in the young doctors’ protest otherwise they will be shown the door.

The administration sent letters to the house officers sayiny that otherwise, new honorary doctors will be hired, sources of SZMCH said on Saturday. They added that on Saturday, the young doctors protested and tried to observe strike outside the principal’s office but the administration called the police who dispersed the protestors.

The sources said that seven young doctors have been terminated from service by the disciplinary committee of SZMCH but their names could not be disclosed. They further said that the administration and disciplinary committee are monitoring the protesting doctors on daily basis and no trouble-maker will be spared.

They claimed that there was 100pc attendance of senior doctors at emergency but it was 80 pc at outdoor patient departments on Saturday. However, the protesting doctors left the wards after their attendance.

Focal person of SZMCH Deputy Superintendent Pharmacist Rana Ilyaas told the media that administration will show the door to all protesting doctors because they were not performing their duties properly and patients were facing hardships.