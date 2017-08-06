TALAGANG: Three schoolgirls died and six other persons sustained critical injuries in pile-up involving a school van, car and dumper truck. The accident occurred when a speeding dumper hit a car and then a school van on Talagang-Mianwali Road near Nullah Aunktr. As a result Sidra, Maria Hassan and their class fellow died on the spot while six others including three schoolgirls got critically injured. The deceased girls and injured belonged to Nihar.–Online