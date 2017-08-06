TALAGANG: Three schoolgirls died and six other persons sustained critical injuries in pile-up involving a school van, car and dumper truck. The accident occurred when a speeding dumper hit a car and then a school van on Talagang-Mianwali Road near Nullah Aunktr. As a result Sidra, Maria Hassan and their class fellow died on the spot while six others including three schoolgirls got critically injured. The deceased girls and injured belonged to Nihar.–OnlineThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-Aug-2017 here.
Three schoolgirls die in Talagang pile-up
