Internet users are experiencing slow internet browsing for second day today owing to a fault that occurred in IMEWE, an international submarine cable system which provides internet bandwidth to Pakistan, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia early Saturday morning.
According to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) “A fault has occurred in IMEWE due to which users will experience slow internet browsing whereas another international cable system SEA-ME-WE 4 is already under repair by the international consortium." The users are facing slow browsing and surfing on internet. Hence result in a trend in Pakistan on twitter.
Here are what internet users especially PTCL customers have to say about the current issue:
Realisation and PTCL References
Today,I have realized that 80% Pakistani awaam is using #PTCL despite cursing it day & night— Awais???? (@Awaiszap390) August 5, 2017
Bari hee koi dheet awaam hai bhai
If PTCL was an animal#PTCL pic.twitter.com/EPd86qoZgO— Zohaib khan© (@UrsSarcasticaly) August 5, 2017
#PTCL— Faizan (@Fizzzzzz10) August 6, 2017
PTCL: say hello to future
Future: I am not that much dark
#PTCL???????? pic.twitter.com/imFcZwVJek— SAYYAM ???? (@Xnawab_Sahib) August 6, 2017
Polite Request
#PTCL #Broadband u guys need to die.. plz just die..its a request just die !— Palvesha (@palveshaykhann) August 5, 2017
Political References
Maybe #AyeshaGulalai was using #PTCL internet, thats why she received those messages 4 years later.— ThisMyName (@ThisMyHandle) August 2, 2017
Prayers need for BB shaheed #PTCL— muhammad zeeshan (@shano_zeeshan) August 5, 2017
#PTCL down is an other Saazish to derail democracy.— Aftab Azeem (@IamAftabMalik) August 5, 2017
The Ludo Star Players
#PTCL Thank God ludo star is still working on this coma-stricken internet. ^.^— Mahnoor Maqsood (@Mah_noorMaqsood) August 5, 2017