Internet users are experiencing slow internet browsing for second day today owing to a fault that occurred in IMEWE, an international submarine cable system which provides internet bandwidth to Pakistan, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia early Saturday morning.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) “A fault has occurred in IMEWE due to which users will experience slow internet browsing whereas another international cable system SEA-ME-WE 4 is already under repair by the international consortium." The users are facing slow browsing and surfing on internet. Hence result in a trend in Pakistan on twitter. 

Here are what internet users especially PTCL customers have to say about the current issue: 

