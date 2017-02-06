3 policemen were held hostage when they went to arrest an accused in Shujabad last night.

According to the details, 3 policemen Tariq Shah, Ashfaq and Zahid went to arrest the accused with representive of court bailiff when 60-70 people held them hostage.

Police had to send more people to get their men recovered and then arrested the accused Liaquat. According to police, court had ordered police to arrest Liaquat as his former wife had filed a case for not paying expenses.

On the other hand, cases were filed against 60 people for interfering in police’s matter.