Academicians on Monday proposed the inclusion of Chinese language as a compulsory subject in all undergraduate programmes in Pakistan, reported the state-run radio network.

The proposal was pinned in a meeting held in Islamabad with Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal in the chair.

The minister directed officials concerned to translate Chinese publications into local languages for better understanding of Chinese business practices, ethics and laws.

A consortium of top Pakistani business schools was also formed to engage academic sector for applied research on various industrial and business opportunities related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It was decided that the consortium will analyse the impact of Chinese investment in CPEC projects in the field of energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation.

Ahsan Iqbal urged business schools to work for capacity building of provincial governments and chambers of commerce to ensure maximum benefits of CPEC. He further instructed to develop linkages with top Chinese business schools and ensure exchanges of students and teachers.

The minister said West, Middle East and Central Asian countries have already expressed interest to join CPEC so the consortium should propose a model to engage these nations.

Deans of top Pakistani business schools also attended the meeting.